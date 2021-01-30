Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as high as $13.52. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 49,707 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $187.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.