General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

GM opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

