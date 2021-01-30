Genesis Vision Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $769,872.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00007376 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00910699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.33 or 0.04436575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018439 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

