GenesisX (XGS) Trading 46.9% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $7,615.05 and $33.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,145,451 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

