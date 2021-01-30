Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,300 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $$0.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

