Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,375. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.