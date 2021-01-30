Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Holdings Lifted by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,944 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial accounts for about 11.2% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 1.88% of Genworth Financial worth $35,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 7,685,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

