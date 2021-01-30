GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 35% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $961,643.98 and $11,393.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00393534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,151.58 or 1.00189883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

