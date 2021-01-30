GeoCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,606.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $918,698.76 and approximately $16,606.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00389236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,048.62 or 1.00082508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

