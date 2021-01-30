Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the December 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 607.0 days.

GRRMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered Gerresheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $$106.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 731. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

