GET Protocol (GET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53,498.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $53,498.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

