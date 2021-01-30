GHOST Reaches Market Capitalization of $722,493.01 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. GHOST has a total market cap of $722,493.01 and approximately $168,906.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00263489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064908 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,308.14 or 0.91688607 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

