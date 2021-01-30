GHOSTPRISM Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $55.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00131678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00263937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065578 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,911.23 or 0.96739252 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,558,068 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

