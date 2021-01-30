GHOSTPRISM Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $55.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00003799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,554,829 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

