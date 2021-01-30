Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,661.91

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $152,661.91 and approximately $15,108.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 111.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,987,105 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

