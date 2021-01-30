Gifto (GTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.11 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $32.19 million and $57.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00070480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.65 or 0.00923288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.01 or 0.04606926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018630 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

