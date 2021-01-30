Giga-tronics (GIGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGA opened at $4.00 on Friday. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

