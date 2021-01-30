Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

