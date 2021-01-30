Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GJNSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

