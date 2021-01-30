Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 590,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $92.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 855.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.