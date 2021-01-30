Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246.56 ($3.22).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 274 ($3.58) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Glencore plc (GLEN.L) alerts:

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £32.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.90. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.