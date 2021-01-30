Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in January

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JETMF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 174,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,511. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

