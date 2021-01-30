Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $18.29 million and $155,401.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

