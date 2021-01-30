Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $73,613.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

