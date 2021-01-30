Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,347 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Global Payments worth $75,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $176.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

