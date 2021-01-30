Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$464.84 million and a P/E ratio of 411.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.00 and a 1-year high of C$21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.33.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

