Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $27.65 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

