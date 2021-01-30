Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the December 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of POTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 236,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,211. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

