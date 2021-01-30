Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the December 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of POTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 236,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,211. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.