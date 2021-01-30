Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.37. 25,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 3.42% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

