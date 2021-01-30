Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BFIT stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period.

