Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Down 0.3%

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17. Approximately 2,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.