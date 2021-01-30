GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Hits $14,703.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $14,703.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,117.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.59 or 0.04020156 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00387722 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.01204412 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00526208 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00406410 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003817 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00248205 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022173 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading
GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.
