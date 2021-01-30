Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $1,019,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,528,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,159.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,555 shares of company stock worth $11,252,044 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.