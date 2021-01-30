GNY (GNY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.69 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. GNY has a market capitalization of $383.92 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 360.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00005918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.