GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $181,547.24

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. GoByte has a total market cap of $181,547.24 and $4,739.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,256,588 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

