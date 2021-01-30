GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Tops $160,174.72

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $160,174.72 and approximately $5,142.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009903 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,258,023 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.