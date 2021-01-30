Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,440,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

