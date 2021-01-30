GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $16,335.73 and $8,355.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

