GoHelpFund (HELP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,968.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $17,281.15 and $6,968.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.