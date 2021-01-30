Gold Poker Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $10,940.19 and approximately $4,191.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.