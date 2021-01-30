Goldcoin Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 73.2% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $7,311.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.19 or 0.00391249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003663 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.