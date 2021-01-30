Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,000. Apple makes up 11.4% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

