GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $550,944.86 and $4,312.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile