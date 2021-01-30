Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.94 and last traded at $51.94. 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.50.

