Golem Price Tops $0.12 (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Golem has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $117.38 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

