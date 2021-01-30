GoNetwork Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,972.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One GoNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $144,960.42 and $103,972.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

