Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.76

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.76 and traded as high as $184.95. Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 10,864 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05. The stock has a market cap of £29.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.76.

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

