Gossip Coin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $22,010.67 and approximately $20.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

