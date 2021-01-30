GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $12.23. GP Strategies shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 45,412 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on GP Strategies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on GP Strategies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on GP Strategies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.74 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.