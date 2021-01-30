Graviocoin (GIO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,159.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1,159.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00387207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

